Pakistan takes on hosts New Zealand in the final of the T20I tri-series 2022. The PAK vs NZ match takes place at Hagley Oval at Christchurch. The T20I cricket match starts at 07:30 AM IST. Sadly, no TV channel will telecast the PAK vs NZ Final T20I match in India. However, fans watch free live streaming of PAK vs NZ on Amazon Prime Video.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Tri Series Final Live Streaming Online

Mark the time for the big #NZvPAK Final 'coz it's one you can't afford to miss!#CricketOnPrime pic.twitter.com/3RtVf6l04e — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) October 13, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)