Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Gujarat Titans (GT) will take on each other on April 21, which could be an important match for both bottom-placed sides. GT stand eighth in the points table after three wins from seven matches. Punjab Kings stand even further down the position with two wins from seven matches. The match between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans is scheduled at 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Here are some viewing options for the PBKS vs GT IPL 2024 match. Star Sports has broadcasting rights to the IPL 2024 season. Fans can watch the PBKS vs GT match Live telecast on Star Sports Network. Also, live streaming of the PBKS vs GT Match is available on the JioCinema App. Mahavir Jayanti 2024: Sachin Tendulkar Extends Greetings on the Birth Anniversary of Lord Mahavira.

