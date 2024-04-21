Devotees and fans are celebrating the birth anniversary of lord Mahavira on 21st April 2024. Active on social media, Sachin Tendulkar also extends greetings on the auspicious occasion. The legendary cricketer shared a social media post wishing everyone ‘Happy Mahaveer Jayanti’. Tendulkar also added that ‘May Lord Mahavir’s teachings of non-violence and compassion resonate in every action we take’, encouraging people to follow the path shown by Lord Mahavir. See the post below. Sachin Tendulkar Thanks Spectators at Wankhede Stadium For Taking 'Voter's Pledge' During MI vs CSK IPL 2024 Match Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections.

Mahavir Jayanti Post Shared by Sachin Tendulkar

महावीर जयंती के इस पावन अवसर पर सभी को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। May Lord Mahavir’s teachings of non-violence and compassion resonate in every action we take.#MahavirJayanti — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 21, 2024

