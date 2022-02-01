Islamabad United are set to lock horns with Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League 2021-22 on Tuesday, February 1. The match would begin at 8:00 pm IST. Sony Pictures Sports Network would provide live telecast of the game while fans in India can use the Sony Liv app to live stream the match.

Game Day! 🟥 Islamabad vs Multan 🟩 🏟 National Stadium, Karachi ⏰ 7:30 PM PST 📺 ASports PTV Sports 📱 Daraz (Continued in replies) #HBLPSL7 l #LevelHai l #IUvMS pic.twitter.com/YhujztIB5I — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 1, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)