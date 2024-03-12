After registering a dramatic win against the Lahore Qalandars, Quetta Gladiators will be taking on number two-placed Multan Sultans in their next upcoming Pakistan Super League 2024 (PSL) clash. Gladiators have already qualified for the playoffs and would look forward to winning their match against Multan and jumping to the second spot in the table. The QG vs MS PSL 2024 match will be played at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi from 09:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) onwards. Unfortunately, the match cannot be watched in India due to an absence of the broadcaster but the cricket fans can tune into the FanCode app to watch the online live streaming of the match with a pass. PCB Fine Islamabad United Pacer Naseem Shah for Kicking Stumps in PSL Game

Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans Live

