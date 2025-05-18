Looking to finish the league stage in first place in the Pakistan Super League 2025, Quetta Gladiators will take on Multan Sultans on May 18. The Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2025 match will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi and start at 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, there would be no PSL 2025 live telecast nor PSL 2025 live streaming viewing options in India, with Sony and FanCode opting against broadcasting the competition in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack. Sports Central YouTube has also been blocked by the Government of India, which used to provide free online streaming of PSL 2024-25 in India. Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2025 Playoffs Qualification Scenarios: How Can PZ Finish in Top Four on Pakistan Super League Points Table?.

MS vs QG PSL 2025 Live

Star Power Activated! When talent meets pressure, magic happens. 💥 These are the names who can flip the match in a moment. Watch all the drama unfold live in HD and without ads only on tapmad!#HBLPSLX | #CatchEveryMatch | #FreeSeBehtarAdFree | #tapmad pic.twitter.com/M5zHldRKTD — tapmad (@tapmadtv) May 18, 2025

