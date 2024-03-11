New Delhi [India], March 11: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday fined Islamabad United pacer Naseem Shah 10 per cent of his match fee after he breached Pakistan Super League's (PSL) code of conduct during a match against Multan Sultans at the Pindi Cricket Stadium. Naseem who features for Islamabad United on Sunday kicked the stumps after the final ball of Multan Sultans' innings. Lahore Qalandars COO Sameen Rana Refutes Allegations On Haris Rauf of Preferring T20 Franchise Leagues Over Pakistan National Duty (Watch Video).

PCB released a statement to confirm that Naseem was charged with violating Article 2.2 which deals with abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings. The charge on Naesem was imposed by on-field umpires Ruchira Palliyaguruge and Muhammad Asif.

"Islamabad United's Naseem Shah has been fined 10 per cent of match fee for a level 1 breach of the HBL PSL's Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel during his side's HBL PSL 9 fixture against Multan Sultans at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on Sunday," PCB said in a statement.

The statement further confirmed that there was no need for a formal hearing as Naseem pleaded guilty to the charge and accepted the sanctions which were proposed by match referee Roshan Mahanama. Along with this Multan Sultans were fined for maintaining a slow over rate. During the match, the Sultans were ruled to be one over short of their target by match referee Roshan Mahanama. As a result, each player in the team was fined 10 per cent of the match fees. ‘Ghar Se Yahi Seekh Ke Aate Ho…’, Mohammad Amir Gives Fierce Reply After Spectators Chant ‘Fixer Fixer’ During Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2024 Match (Watch Video).

"As such, and in accordance with Article 2.22 of the HBL PSL Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, each player was fined 10 per cent of his match fee," PCB said in a statement. Coming to the match, after Islamabad won the toss and opted to field, Multans managed to put up a mammoth score of 228/4 on the board. Usman Khan struck an unbeaten 100 while Johnson Charles played a brisk knock of 42(18) to propel Multans to a massive score.

In reply, Colin Munro struck a quick-fire knock of 84 off 40 deliveries. Skipper Shadab Khan supported Munro in his onslaught and Imad Wasim added the finishing touches with 30 in just 13 deliveries. Their combined efforts helped Islamabad clinch a three-wicket victory.

