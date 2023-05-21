Royal Challengers Bangalore will be taking on Gujarat Titans in the final group stage match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Sunday, May 21. The game will begin at 7:30 pm IST at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. Star Sports Network possess the broadcasting rights of IPL 2023 in India. Fans can watch the live telecast of the MI vs SRH match on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Gold/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports 1 Telgugu, Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 Kannada channels. JioCinema meanwhile will provide free live streaming of this match in India. Kolkata Crowd Teases Gautam Gambhir With 'Kohli, Kohli' Chants During KKR vs LSG IPL 2023 Match, Lucknow Super Giants Mentor Reacts With A Smile (Watch Video).

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans Live Telecast Details

The final piece of the puzzle that'll decide it all!@RCBTweets take on @gujarat_titans in a match that will give us our top 4! Will Bangalore make the cut? Tune-in to #RCBvGT at #IPLonStar Today | Pre-show at 7 PM & LIVE action at 7:30 PM | Star Sports Network#BetterTogether pic.twitter.com/agIvmR6CUj — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 21, 2023

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans Live Streaming Details

