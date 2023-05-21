Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli's heated exchange during the LSG vs RCB match at the Ekana Stadium is still fresh amidst the minds of the fans. Since then Gambhir has repeatedly faced chants of ' Kohli, Kohli' whenever LSG visited a venue for the away games. Things did not change even in Kolkata. In a viral video, Gautam Gambhir was spotted on his way to the dressing room, when he was hurled with 'Kohli, Kohli' chants from the stands. The LSG mentor reacted with only a smile. ‘Sensational Talent’ Gautam Gambhir Lauds Rinku Singh’s Effort After the Latter’s Heroics in KKR vs LSG IPL 2023 Clash; Shares Post on Twitter.

Kolkata Crowd Teases Gautam Gambhir With 'Kohli, Kohli' Chants

This is crowd of KKR, what if RCB vs LSG ELIMINATOR happen. RCB fans eat Gautam and Naveen at Chepauk.🔥🥵pic.twitter.com/9OjqzfGvsW — Lokesh Saini 🚩 (@LokeshViraat18K) May 21, 2023

