Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in match 48 of the Indian Premier League 2021 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. The match would begin at 3:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and would be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. Fans can also live stream the match using the Disney+Hotstar app.

Runs, wickets or 📺channels - the more the merrier, isn't it? 😏#VIVOIPL ka #AsliPictureAbhiBaakiHai, and you can enjoy Double-header Sunday action on 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐫 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝟐/𝟐𝐇𝐃 too!#RCBvPBKS | Broadcast: 2 PM, Match 3:30 PM#KKRvSRH | Broadcast: 6:50 PM, Match 7:30 PM pic.twitter.com/qExO7XF0K5 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 3, 2021

