The Indian Premier League (IPL) is the biggest platform for cricket, and the first stepping stone is making it into the IPL Auction. For one, Izaz Sawaria, the road to IPL 2026 Auction has been quite spectacular, after his reels on Instagram went viral, where the bowler could be seen bowling leg-spin. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) scouted the player for trials before approaching the IPL governing council to include Sawaria's name in the IPL 2026 Auction list post deadline. Check out Sawaria's story from Instagram to IPL 2026 Auction below. IPL 2026 Auction Free Live Streaming Online: Watch Live Telecast of Indian Premier League Players Bidding Event on Star Sports and Jio Hotstar Online.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ESPNcricinfo (@espncricinfo)

