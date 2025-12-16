Rising Australian star Cooper Connolly finds his home at Punjab Kings as the IPL franchise sign him for his base price of INR 2 Crore. Connolly has been performing in the BBL and for the Australian national cricket team and he was eyed by many franchises for the upcoming IPL 2026 season. Despite some interests from KKR, PBKS was able to get him. They have released Josh Inglis and Connolly fills in that vacancy. KKR Squad For IPL 2026: Mustafizur Rahman Sold to Kolkata Knight Riders For INR 9.2 Crore At Indian Premier League Auction.

Cooper Connolly Sold to Punjab Kings For INR 2 Crore

Cooper Connolly is SOLD to @PunjabKingsIPL for INR 3 Cr#TATAIPLAuction — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 16, 2025

