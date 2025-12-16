Punjab Kings have been silent for the most of the IPL 2026 auction as they have a settled core and a small purse. But they have been active in the back end of the auction and they engaged in a serious bidding war with Gujarat Titans for Australian all-rounder Ben Dwarshuis. They finally secured his services for a good price of INR 4.40 Crore. Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bengaluru added to their depth by signing Jordan Cox, the England wicketkeeper-batter for INR 75 Lakh. Sarthak Ranjan, Son of Congress MP Pappu Yadav, Sold to KKR For INR 30 Lakh at IPL 2026 Auction.

Ben Dwarshuis Sold to Punjab Kings For INR 4.40 Crore

Ben Dwarshuis is SOLD to @PunjabKingsIPL for INR 4.40 Cr#TATAIPLAuction — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 16, 2025

