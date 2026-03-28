In the opening match of IPL 2026, Sunrisers Hyderabad posted a challenging total of 201/9 after being invited to bat by Royal Challengers Bengaluru. SRH faced a disastrous start, collapsing to 29/3 within the powerplay as RCB debutant Jacob Duffy dismantled the top order, claiming 3/22. However, stand-in skipper Ishan Kishan spearheaded a remarkable recovery, smashing a blistering 80 off 38 balls. He was well-supported by Heinrich Klaasen (31) and a late explosive cameo from uncapped Aniket Verma, who hammered 43 off 18. Fans in India can stream RCB's chase, including Virat Kohli's batting, live on the JioHotstar app and website, while the telecast is available on the Star Sports Network. Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Live Score Updates, IPL 2026 Match 1

RCB vs SRH Live Streaming

When the team needed him, the skipper stepped up 👀🔥 Ishan Kishan led from the front with a captain’s knock - grit, intent, and pure class 💪#TATAIPL 2026 | #RCBvSRH | LIVE NOW 👉 https://t.co/LWOEeT2vNG pic.twitter.com/EXGXLze6Ik — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 28, 2026

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