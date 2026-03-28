Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Score Updates Online: The 19th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to commence on 28 March 2026, as defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). You can find Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match scorecard here. The match, held at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, serves as a sombre yet significant opening to the season. In a departure from tradition, the BCCI has opted not to hold a glitzy opening ceremony, choosing instead to focus on a tribute to the victims of the 2025 stampede tragedy. IPL 2026 Full Schedule: Check Complete Indian Premier League 19 Time Table.

Both franchises enter the 2026 season with leadership changes. Rajat Patidar leads the defending champions following his pivotal role in their 2025 triumph. RCB’s squad remains largely consistent, though the focus will be on how their bowling attack, led by Mohammed Siraj, performs on what is expected to be a high-scoring surface.

Sunrisers Hyderabad will be led by interim captain Ishan Kishan. Regular skipper Pat Cummins is currently sidelined with a lumbar stress injury, leaving a significant void in the SRH pace battery. However, the visitors boast a powerful top order featuring Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma, both of whom were instrumental in SRH's aggressive batting displays last season. Where to Watch IPL 2026 Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast.

Squads

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Rajat Patidar, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Phil Salt (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Jordan Cox (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Krunal Pandya, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh, Vicky Ostwal, Satvik Deswal, Mangesh Yadav, Vihaan Malhotra, Kanishk Chouhan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Jacob Duffy, Rasikh Dar, Suyash Sharma, Nuwan Thushara, Abhinandan Singh

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins, Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aniket Verma, R. Smaran, Shivang Kumar, Sachin Baby, Abhinav Manohar, Atharva Taide, Ishan Kishan (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Liam Livingstone, Kamindu Mendis, Harsh Dubey, Amit Kumar, Wiaan Mulder, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga, Brydon Carse, Shivam Mavi, Zeeshan Ansari, Sakib Hussain, Onkar Tarmale, Praful Hinge, Krains Fuletra, David Payne