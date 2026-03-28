WIN! Virat Kohli does it in style, as the batter remains unbeaten on 69 to help RCB cross the finish line with 32 balls to spare. Before Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal scored a sensational 61, ensuring the defending champions were off to a flier. SRH's bowling looked toothless in most parts. David Payne did provide artificial excitement, taking two wickets on two balls, but that was the only time the visitors looked in some form.
FIFTY! Yet another half-century for Virat Kohli, this should not come as a surprise, given the Indian ODI batter's form recently. This is Kohli's 64th half-century, taking just 33 balls to achieve so. Kohli has kept RCB afloat despite falls of wickets in the past few overs.
This is now a one-way traffic, with RCB batters making merry on a flat track that offers zero assistance to bowlers. Since the fall of Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli has taken it upon himself to score big and attack the bowlers, hitting boundaries at will. Kohli is also nearing his 64th IPL half-century.
OUT! Finally, SRH gets a breakthrough, thanks to Harsh Dubey. Devdutt Padikkal's entertaining knock comes to an end on 61, as the batter looked to hit the ball over the bowler's head, but managed to hand the catch to Heinrich Klaasen.
FIFTY! Devdutt Padikkal is playing a stunner in the opener for RCB. Padikkal has managed to continue his domestic form, where the batter enjoyed a purple patch. Padikkal's half-century came off 21 balls, which included six fours and three sixes.
This is a sensational start for RCB in the power play, where, despite losing Phil Salt's wicket, the team has scored 76 runs. This start is courtesy of Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal, who have added 67 runs, where the majority of the runs have come off the latter's bat.
Despite boundaries in the first few overs, RCB have lost one of their batting mainstays, as Phil Salt departed for 8. Salt went for the aerial shot, but perished at mid-off, where, despite a collision between fielders, Heinrich Klaasen managed to hold on to the catch.
Aniket Verma played a brilliant cameo in the end, scoring 43 off 18, enabling SRH to cross the 200-run mark. Verma slammed 16 off 3 against Romario Shepherd, who had the last laugh picking the batter's wicket.
Despite the fall of wickets in the latter half of the innings, Aniket Verma has managed to keep SRH afloat and has ensured the scoring run-rate does not slow down. Verma was lucky to survive after Virat Kohli dropped the batter's catch on 27. Harshal Patel played a poor shot, giving his wicket away for a duck off Bhuvneswar Kumar's bowling.
Despite the fall of wickets in the latter half of the innings, Aniket Verma has managed to keep SRH afloat and has ensured the scoring run-rate does not slow down. Verma was lucky to survive after Virat Kohli dropped the batter's catch on 27. Harshal Patel played a poor shot, giving his wicket away for a duck off Bhuvneswar Kumar's bowling.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Score Updates Online: The 19th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to commence on 28 March 2026, as defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). You can find Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match scorecard here. The match, held at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, serves as a sombre yet significant opening to the season. In a departure from tradition, the BCCI has opted not to hold a glitzy opening ceremony, choosing instead to focus on a tribute to the victims of the 2025 stampede tragedy. IPL 2026 Full Schedule: Check Complete Indian Premier League 19 Time Table.
Both franchises enter the 2026 season with leadership changes. Rajat Patidar leads the defending champions following his pivotal role in their 2025 triumph. RCB’s squad remains largely consistent, though the focus will be on how their bowling attack, led by Mohammed Siraj, performs on what is expected to be a high-scoring surface.
Sunrisers Hyderabad will be led by interim captain Ishan Kishan. Regular skipper Pat Cummins is currently sidelined with a lumbar stress injury, leaving a significant void in the SRH pace battery. However, the visitors boast a powerful top order featuring Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma, both of whom were instrumental in SRH's aggressive batting displays last season. Where to Watch IPL 2026 Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast.
Squads
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Rajat Patidar, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Phil Salt (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Jordan Cox (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Krunal Pandya, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh, Vicky Ostwal, Satvik Deswal, Mangesh Yadav, Vihaan Malhotra, Kanishk Chouhan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Jacob Duffy, Rasikh Dar, Suyash Sharma, Nuwan Thushara, Abhinandan Singh
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins, Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aniket Verma, R. Smaran, Shivang Kumar, Sachin Baby, Abhinav Manohar, Atharva Taide, Ishan Kishan (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Liam Livingstone, Kamindu Mendis, Harsh Dubey, Amit Kumar, Wiaan Mulder, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga, Brydon Carse, Shivam Mavi, Zeeshan Ansari, Sakib Hussain, Onkar Tarmale, Praful Hinge, Krains Fuletra, David Payne