Smriti Mandhana and the RCB team will be playing their first match of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 on Saturday, Feb 24th. With the huge home crowd, the side will be looking for a winning start to WPL 2024. All-rounder Deepti Sharma and captain Alyssa Healy-led UPW had a decent outing in WPL 2023 and will be looking to start strong in the new campaign also. The exciting game will start at 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on February 24th, 2024. Sports 18 Network has the broadcasting rights to the WPL 2024 season. Fans can enjoy Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriors Women’s Premier League Match on Sports 18 Network. Live streaming of the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz WPL Match is also available on the Jiocinema App. Sajeevan Sajana Quick Facts: Here’s All You Need To Know About All-Rounder Whose Last-Ball Six Helped Mumbai Indians Win WPL 2024 Opener.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz WPL Match Live on Sports 18 Network

