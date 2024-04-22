Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 leaders Rajasthan Royals (RR) will host Mumbai Indians (MI) in match 38 of the season. Mumbai Indians last won against RR at the venue in 2012, and the side is desperate to break the ‘voodoo’ in the upcoming fixture. The match between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians is scheduled at 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Here are some viewing options for the RR vs MI IPL 2024 match. Star Sports has broadcasting rights to the IPL 2024 season. Fans can watch the RR vs MI match Live telecast on Star Sports Network. Also, Live streaming of the RR vs MI Match is available on the JioCinema App. IPL 2024: 200th Wicket in Sight for Yuzvendra Chahal As Rajasthan Royals Lock Horns With Mumbai Indians in Contest of Batting Powerhouses.

Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Live

