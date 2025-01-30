Day 1 saw Australia away with the contest, will Sri Lanka make a comeback, when Day 2 of the ongoing SL vs AUS 1st Test 2025 resumes on January 30? The SL vs AUS 1st Test 2025 will be held at Galle Stadium, and start at 10:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Official broadcasters for SL vs AUS 2025 are Sony Sports Network and will provide live telecast viewing options on Sony Sports 5 TV channels. Fans can switch to Sony Liv or FanCode to catch live streaming viewing options for the SL vs AUS 1st Test 2025 and find all the Day 2 action online on their apps and website. Steve Smith Becomes Fourth Australian Cricketer To Notch Up 10,000 Red-Ball Runs, Achieves Feat During SL vs AUS 1st Test 2025.

SL vs AUS 1st Test Day 2

Let the Lankan adventure begin! 🌴🏏 🇦🇺 or 🇱🇰 👉 who'll seize the early advantage on Day 1️⃣ of the 1st #SLvAUS Test? 🤔#SonySportsNetwork pic.twitter.com/lMUtqqjCpv — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) January 28, 2025

