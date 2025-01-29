Steve Smith achieved a personal milestone when the stand-in Australia skipper scored one run in the ongoing SL vs AUS 1st Test 2025 on Day 1, and reached the 10,000-run mark in red-ball cricket. With this, Smith became the fourth Australian batter to reach 10,000 runs in Test cricket, and overall the 15th in international cricket. In 99* Tests, Smith has amassed 10,000* runs and notched up 34 hundred and 41 half-centuries at an astounding average of 53.55. (*-ongoing) Steve Smith, Dhananjaya de Silva Receive Grand Traditional Welcome During Photoshoot With Warne-Muralitharan Trophy Ahead of SL vs AUS 1st Test 2025 (Watch Video).

Steve Smith Reaches 10,000 Test Runs

10,000 Test runs! Smudge joins the very best Australia have ever produced 👏 pic.twitter.com/UAAHuEpxdz — Triple M Cricket (@triplemcricket) January 29, 2025

Watch Steve Smith Bring Up 10,000 Test Runs

There it is! Steve Smith is the fourth Australian to reach 10,000 Test runs 🙌#SLvAUS pic.twitter.com/06FLk8iqMI — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) January 29, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)