The Women's Tri-Nation Series 2025 in the sixth match will see hosts Sri Lanka clash against South Africa, who are yet to win a match in the competition, on Friday, May 9. The R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo will host the SL-W vs SA-W match of the Women's Tri-Nation Series 2025 and begin at 10:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, there is no SL-W vs SA-W live telecast available due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. But fans in India do have an online viewing option as they can watch the SL-W vs SA-W live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but at the cost of a match pass (Rs 59) or a tour pass (Rs 79). India Women Enter Tri-Nation Series Final; Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur Shine As Women in Blue Secure 23-Run Victory Over South Africa, Set Summit Clash Against Sri Lanka.

SL-W vs SA-W Live

Our Proteas Women are set to face Sri Lanka in what promises to be a thrilling and hard-fought encounter 🏏🔥. Tune in and catch all the live action on Sri Lanka Cricket’s YouTube channel 🖥.https://t.co/5N3pETb6z3#AlwaysRising #WozaNawe #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/1NovuYBEM2 — Proteas Women (@ProteasWomenCSA) May 8, 2025

