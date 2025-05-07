Cricket

India Women Enter Tri-Nation Series Final; Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur Shine As Women in Blue Secure 23-Run Victory Over South Africa, Set Summit Clash Against Sri Lanka

After losing to Sri Lanka Women in the last game, India Women returned to winning ways by defeating South Africa Women for the second time in the Tri-Nation series and made their way into the final.

Socially Team Latestly| May 07, 2025 06:20 PM IST

India Women return to winning ways in the Sri Lanka Tri-Nation series as they defeat South Africa Women by 23 runs in the second round of clashes and make their way into the final. With the defeat South Africa are now out of the race for the final and India will take on hosts Sri Lanka in the summit clash. Batting first, Jemimah Rodrigues scored a century and Deepti Shama played a knock of 93 runs to take India to a strong total of 337/9. Chasing it, Annerie Dercksen and Chloe Tryon scored half-centuries but it was not enough for the win. Amanjot Kaur scalped three wickets while Deepti picked two. Watch Jemimah Rodrigues' ‘Guitar Celebration’ After Scoring Century During IND-W vs SA-W Women’s Tri-Nation Series 2025 5th ODI (Video Inside).

India Women Enter Tri-Nation Series Final

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Currency Price Change

