South Africa and Bangladesh face-off in their second match of the T20 World Cup 2022 on Thursday, October 27. The SA vs BAN match will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) and is slated to start at 08:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports 1/1HD would provide live telecast of SA vs BAN match. Fans can also watch live streaming of SA vs BAN on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

SA vs BAN Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Bangladesh will be hopeful of turning around a winless record against South Africa in T20Is as the teams face off in the crucial #T20WorldCup fixture 😯#SAvBAN Preview 👇https://t.co/4YdYY2hsDg — ICC (@ICC) October 26, 2022

