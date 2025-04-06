Looking to get back to winning ways, Sunrisers Hyderabad will clash against in-form Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on April 6. The SRH vs GT IPL 2025 match will be played at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad, and will start at 7:30 PM. Star Sports are the official broadcast partner in India of IPL 2025. Fans can watch the SRH vs GT IPL 2025 live telecast viewing options on Star Sports 1 , Star Sports 1 Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada TV channels. Fans looking for an online viewing option of the IPL 2025 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans match can switch to the JioHotstar app and website, but after purchasing a subscription. Jofra Archer Wins Man of the Match Award in PBKS vs RR IPL 2025 Match.

SRH vs GT IPL 2025

Ready to strike, always!🏏💥 Fireworks on the cards when this STRIKE FORCE will take the field in Hyderabad! Who amongst these will strike the most 6s? 🤔#IPLonJioStar 👉 #SRHvGT | SUN, 6th APR, 6:30 PM on Star Sports Network & JioHotstar pic.twitter.com/kKvMJl4Qef — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 6, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)