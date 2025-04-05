Rajasthan Royals (RR) star speedster Jofra Archer won the Man of the Match award against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh, on Saturday. The right-arm speedster delivered a sensational spell with the ball. Archer ended his four-over spell with 3/25. He took key wickets of Priyansh Arya (0), captain Shreyas Iyer (10), and Arshdeep Singh (1), which helped his side to defend a 205-run target. PBKS fell short by 50 runs after they were restricted to 155-9 in 20 overs. Archer's superb spell helped Rajasthan to register back-to-back wins in IPL 2025. This was PBKS' first defeat in the tournament. PBKS vs RR Funny Memes and Jokes Go Viral After Rajasthan Royals Beat Punjab Kings by 50 Runs in IPL 2025.

Jofra Archer Wins Man of the Match Award

Masterclass in Pace and Precision 🔥 For his fiery spell that set the tone early with the ball, Jofra Archer bags the Player of the Match award 🏆 Scorecard ▶ https://t.co/kjdEJydDWe#TATAIPL | #PBKSvRR | @JofraArcher pic.twitter.com/NO4A8KgY5H — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 5, 2025

