Looking to win their first match in Hyderabad since 2014, Punjab Kings will play Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Saturday, April 12. The SRH vs PBKS IPL 2025 match will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Lucknow, and commence at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of IPL 2025 in India, and fans can watch the SRH vs PBKS live telecast viewing options on Star Sports 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 2 Hindi SD & HD, Star Sports 2 Tamil, Star Sports 2 Kannada, and Star Sports 2 Telugu TV channels. Fans also have an online viewing option for the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings IPL 2025 match live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but they will need a subscription. IPL 2025: Gujarat Titans' Star Glenn Phillips Ruled Out of Remainder of Season Due to Groin Injury.

SRH vs PBKS IPL 2025 Live

#PBKS haven’t won in Hyderabad since 2014, and overall, #SRH leads the head-to-head! 😮 With a strong start to #TATAIPL2025 and in the #IndianPossibleLeague, where epic twists are the norm, will Punjab finally break their 7-match losing streak?#IPLonJioStar 👉🏻#SRHvPBKS | SAT… pic.twitter.com/CFxuKdAWsh — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 12, 2025

