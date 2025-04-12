New Delhi, April 12: Gujarat Titans all-rounder Glenn Phillips will miss the remainder of the IPL 2025 season after returning home due to a groin injury. Phillips sustained the injury during the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on April 6, which GT won by seven wickets. In that match, Phillips had come in the final over of powerplay as a substitute fielder but pulled up his groin muscle while aiming to make a throw towards the keeper at point. After receiving immediate treatment from the physio, Phillips needed support in being taken off the field. IPL 2025: Gujarat Titans Wicketkeeper-Batter Jos Buttler Reflects on Playing Against Former Team Rajasthan Royals, Says ‘Felt Strange… But Was More Desperate for Win’.

“Gujarat Titans wish Glenn a speedy recovery,” read a statement from the franchise on Saturday. GT had acquired the New Zealand all-rounder's services at last year’s mega auction for his base price of Rs 2 crore but he hadn’t featured in a game for the side in IPL 2025 before injury cut short his time in the tournament.

As of now, there is no clarity yet on who GT would be drafting in as Phillips’ replacement. GT, the IPL 2022 champions, are already without the services of fast bowler Kagiso Rabada, who returned home to South Africa to attend an important personal matter. IPL 2025: Gujarat Titans Pacer Ishant Sharma Handed One Demerit Point; Fined 25 Percent of His Match Fees.

GT’s current overseas playing options include England wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler, West Indies all-rounder Sherfane Rutherford, South Africa fast-bowler Gerald Coetzee and Afghanistan’s bowling all-rounders Rashid Khan and Karim Janat.

GT, led by Shubman Gill, are currently on the top spot in the points table, with four wins and one loss in their first five matches of IPL 2025. Their next match is against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the BRSABV Ekana Stadium on Saturday afternoon, after which they will host Delhi Capitals (DC) at their home turf, Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, on April 19

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 12, 2025 12:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).