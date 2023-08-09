In match number 12 of the women’s The Hundred 2023, Northern Superchargers cross swords with Trent Rockets. The scheduled match will take place at the Trent Bridge, Nottingham on August 9, 2023, Wednesday and begins at 4 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the marquee tournament in India and therefore, fans can watch the live telecast of the forthcoming match on the Sony Sports Network TV channels. Moreover, the cricket fanatics keen on watching the live streaming of the clash can tune in to either the Sony Liv app or the FanCode app and website.

The Hundred 2023 Free Live Streaming Online

