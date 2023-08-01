The 2023 Hundred Women’s is slated to kick-off on Tuesday, August 1, 2023. In the opening match of the tournament, Trent Rockets will take on Southern Brave. The match will begin at 7.30 PM at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. For the fans, who want to catch live action of the match can tune into Sony Sports Ten 5 as Sony Sports has won the rights to live broadcast all games of the Hundred in India. However, the live streaming of the match is available on SonyLiv and its website plus on Fancode. But for that, they need to have subscription.

The Hundred 2023 Live Streaming

Who's in your Fantasy team for Block One of #TheHundred 2023? There's just two hours left to make your final changes! 👇#TheHundredFantasyGame — The Hundred (@thehundred) August 1, 2023

