The United States of America (USA) takes on Ireland in the first T20I at the Central Broward Regional Park in Florida. Fans are searching for USA vs IRE live streaming online and TV telecast details to watch the match. The live streaming online of USA vs IRE match in India will take place on FanCode while no channel will provide the live telecast.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)