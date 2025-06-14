South Africa Women will clash with West Indies Women in the second of the three-match ODI series. They have lost the first one to West Indies and are trailing 0-1. The West Indies Women vs South Africa Women 2nd ODI 2025 will be hosted at the Three Ws Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados and has a scheduled start time of 7:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, the WI-W vs SA-W 2nd ODI 2025 live telecast viewing option is not available on the TV channels due to the absence of a broadcast partner. Although, fans can watch the WI-W vs SA-W 2nd ODI 2025 live streaming viewing option on the FanCode app and website in exchange for a subscription pass. West Indies Miss Out on ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Qualification, Fall Short on Net Run-Rate by 0.013 Despite Win Over Thailand.

West Indies Women vs South Africa Women 2nd ODI 2025 Match Free Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Barbados, let’s rally! 🇧🇧🙌 Come out to the 3W’s Oval and show your support in the 2nd CG United ODI.💥 Bring the family and bring the energy.🏏 Entry is free!#WIWvSAW | #FullAhEnergy pic.twitter.com/R6tpgGo4QO — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) June 13, 2025

