In a heartbreaking moment for the West Indies women's national cricket team, the Women in Maroon narrowly missed qualifying for the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 despite winning the match against the Thailand women's national cricket team. West Indies women missed the qualification by a small Net Run Rate (NRR) of 0.013 compared to the Bangladesh women's national cricket team. The Hayley Matthews-led side chased down the 167-run target in just 10.5 overs. Hayley played a superb knock of 70 runs. However, the Windies needed a specific boundary shot to surpass Bangladesh's NRR during their chase, but failed to do so as their hopes were crushed even after crossing the finishing line. In the World Cup qualifiers, Women in Maroon finished third with three victories and two defeats, the same as second-placed Bangladesh. Bangladesh qualifies for the upcoming prestigious tournament. ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 Qualifiers: Nigar Sultana’s Century Powers Bangladesh To Record 178-Run Win Over Thailand.

Heartbreak for West Indies!

West Indies complete a stunning chase against Thailand but narrowly miss out on a Women's @cricketworldcup spot

West Indies Miss ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Qualification by 0.013 on NRR

West Indies players in tears after missing out on ICC Women World Cup qualification by a margin of 0.013 on NRR

