The ZIM-W vs UAE-W ODIs 2025 will be historic, as it marks the first-ever One-Day Internationals for the United Arab Emirates Women National Cricket Team. The ZIM-W vs UAE-W 1st ODI 2025, as part of a four-match series, will be played at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo and start at 12:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, fans will not be able to watch ZIM-W vs UAE-W 1st ODI 2025 live telecast due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. There are also no online viewing options of the ZIM-W vs UAE-W 1st ODI live streaming, as there is no streaming partner for the Zimbabwe Women vs United Arab Emirates Women ODI series. But fans can find ZIM-W vs UAE-W live score updates on ICC, Emirates Cricket, and Zimbabwe Cricket official social media handles, respectively. India Women Cricket Team’s Preparations for ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Off to Poor Start With 152-Run Loss to England.

ZIM-W vs UAE-W 1st ODI 2025, Live Streaming

The Esha Oza-led UAE Women’s team are set to make history tomorrow as they start their ODI journey in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe. The team will play 50-over matches for the first time in their history – the four-match series will be played from 26 September to 2 October. All the BEST… pic.twitter.com/gwgdqPLKmh — UAE Cricket Official (@EmiratesCricket) September 25, 2025

