Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 25 (ANI): A sensational century by skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt and fantastic bowling helped England start their ICC Women's World Cup preparations by beating hosts India by a massive 152 runs during their warm-up clash in Bengaluru on Thursday.

While two games were washed out, England sealed a massive win against India, and New Zealand fell to India A on the opening day of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 warm-up matches.

Batting first, England stunned India with their brutality, blowing away the Indian bowlers to put up 339/9 at the end of their 50 overs, as per ICC.

They were fuelled by a scintillating century from skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt, who made 122 off 105 - a knock laced with 13 fours and two sixes. Emma Lamb joined in with an attacking 84 off 60 (with 12 fours) down the order to help England set up a massive target. Amy Jones (39) and Heather Knight (37) also contributed useful scores at the top during their side's batting.

Kranti Goud (3/31 in five overs) was the only positive of a poor performance by India bowling-wise.

Despite their best effort during the chase, led by a bright start at the top from Uma Chetry (45) and a crucial 66-run knock from Jemimah Rodrigues (in 68 balls, with eight fours), the home side faltered down the order and fell to a mammoth 152-run defeat. They were skittled out for 187 runs in 34 overs, with Richa Ghosh (21 in 23 balls, with three fours) being the third and last batter to cross the 20-run mark.

Linsey Smith (2/35) and Sophie Ecclestone (2/38) were top bowlers for England.

India next face New Zealand on Saturday, September 27, in their second and final warm-up clash. England and Australia lock horns on Sunday in a blockbuster fixture just ahead of the tournament opener on September 30. (ANI)

