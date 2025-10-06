Trailing 0-1 in the two-match series, Zimbabwe Women's National Cricket Team will take on the UAE (United Arab Emirates) Women's National Cricket Team in ZIM-W vs UAE-W 2nd T20I 2025. The Zimbabwe women vs UAE women T20I cricket match is set to be played at the Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo, and it will start at 5:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on October 6. Unfortunately, fans in India won't have access to the ZIM-W vs UAE-W live telecast in the absence of a broadcast partner. But fans do have an online viewing option as they can watch the ZIM-W vs UAE-W 2nd T20I 2025 live streaming on the Zimbabwe Cricket YouTube channel for free. On Which Channel ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Will Be Telecast Live? How To Watch Free Live Streaming Online of Eight-Nation WODI Cricket Tournament Matches in India?

ZIM-W vs UAE-W, 2nd T20I 2025 Live Streaming

