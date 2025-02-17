Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar is all set to be back in action with the International Masters League T20 for the India Masters. The tournament will see a lot of legends competing against each other including the likes of Yuvraj Singh, Brian Lara, Eoin Morgan, and Kumar Sangakkara. As India Masters start preparation for the upcoming IMLT20, Sachin Tendulkar recreated his iconic pose with the bat and shared the pic on social media with the caption 'I AM READY, ARE YOU?'. International Masters League 2024: Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar to lead Team India.

Sachin Tendulkar Shares Snap Of His Iconic Pose

