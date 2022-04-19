Mahela Jayawardene criticised the Sri Lanka police's move to open fire on protesters which resulted in multiple people being injured or killed. A Twitter user questioned the former cricketer for his take to which he reacted angrily. 'I had balls to fight the system when you were in your fathers … so don’t worry about mine.' Jayawardene said.

If the people were violent and damaging public property they can be arrested but no excuse to shoot at them? Is this democracy? Is this law of the land? Who ever responsible for this must be bought to justice… SL police shame on you…😡😡 https://t.co/ufh4ETowsk — Mahela Jayawardena (@MahelaJay) April 19, 2022

Mahela Jayawardene's Reaction

I had balls to fight the system when you were in your fathers … so don’t worry about mine. Stay focus 👍 https://t.co/7syMejXZQO — Mahela Jayawardena (@MahelaJay) April 19, 2022

