Ian Smith pulled off a gem of a mimicry when he impersonated Ravi Shastri while being seated beside him in the commentary box during the India vs Netherlands match in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. In the 30th over of the game, Smith mimicked how Shastri would generally go about while conducting the toss. The mimicry was so good that both Shastri and Anjum Chopra, who were seated beside him, burst out into laughter. The video of this incident has gone viral on social media. Rahul Dravid Reacts After Big Screen Shows Glimpses of His Performance in 1999 World Cup During IND vs NED CWC 2023 Match, Video Goes Viral!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

