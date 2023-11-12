Rahul Dravid's priceless reaction went viral after the big screen showed glimpses of his performance in the 1999 World Cup. Dravid had a stellar campaign in that World Cup where he finished as the highest run-scorer, with two centuries and three half-centuries to his name. As it has happened in the past, the ICC has been showing 'Iconic Images' on the big screen during the matches in this edition which features memorable pictures of the past tournaments. After Dravid's images were shown, the former cricketer who is currently the head coach of the Indian team, was seen waving to his camp to acknowledge their applause. The video of this has gone viral. Rohit Sharma Breaks AB de Villiers' Record of Hitting Most ODI Sixes in a Calendar Year, Achieves Feat During IND vs NED ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match.

Watch Video:

