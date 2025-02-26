Afghanistan national cricket team star batter Ibrahim Zadran smashed the highest-ever score in ICC Champions Trophy history. The right-handed batter shattered the record of England opener Ben Duckett during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match in Lahore on February 26. Ibrahim Zadran hammered 177 runs off 146 deliveries, including 12 fours and six maximums, which helped Afghanistan to post 325/7 in 50 overs against England. The 23-year-old became the second batter after Ben Duckett to hit 150 or more runs in Champions Trophy history. Previously, England national cricket team opener Ben Duckett slammed 165 runs off 143 deliveries with the help of 20 boundaries against the Australia cricket team in Lahore in the 2025 edition of the Champions Trophy. Ben Duckett Becomes First Batter to Score 150+ Runs in ICC Champions Trophy History, Achieves Feat During AUS vs ENG CT 2025 Match.

Ibrahim Zadran Hits Highest Score in ICC Champions Trophy History

Ibrahim Zadran has the HIGHEST score in Champions Trophy history. (167* so far) This for a team which is making Debut and playing only their 2nd match in the tournament. pic.twitter.com/DpTCTHhfQY — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) February 26, 2025

