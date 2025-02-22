The England national cricket team scored 351 runs in 50-overs against the Australia national cricket team which is the highest total in the Champions Trophy tournament. Ben Duckett was key batter in the match who scored 165 runs – with this he became – first batter to score 150 or more runs in the Champion Trophy history and eventually the highest individual score by any batter in the CT history. Ben Duckett Records Highest Score by English Batter Against Australia in ICC Event, Achieves Feat During AUS vs ENG Champions Trophy 2025 Match.

Ben Duckett Becomes First Batter to Score 150+ Runs in ICC Champions Trophy History

