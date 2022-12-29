As the year 2022 is about to end ICC has announced the list of four nominees for ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year Award. The list features Suryakumar Yadav, Sam Curran, Mohammad Rizwan and Sikander Raza. All four have showed displays of top performances throughout the year and in the T20 World Cup 2022. While Suryakumar Yadav and Mohhamad Rizwan has shown consistency, Sam Curran clinched the title of T20 World Cup champion with his bowling. Meanwhile, Sikander Raza, with his all-round presence made Zimbabwe punch above their weight. Arshdeep Singh Nominated for ICC Men’s Emerging Cricketer of the Year Award for 2022.

ICC Announce Nominees for the Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year 2022

The ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year 2022 nominees include: 🤩 An exciting young talent 🔥 Two reliable batters 💥 A swashbuckling power-hitter#ICCAwards | Find out 👇 — ICC (@ICC) December 29, 2022

