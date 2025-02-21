Former BCCI secretary Jay Shah who is currently the ICC Chairman shared a post on social media where he revealed the viewership numbers of the ongoing WPL 2025 which has already made history within a week of commencing. According to Jay Shah, the opening match of the WPL 2025 between Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women was watched by more than 3 Crore viewers on TV, making it the most watched league stage match ever. TV ratings surged 150% on Star Sports India, and digital viewership climbed 70% on JioHotstar compared to last season. Women's Premier League Achieves 50-Match Milestone During UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2025 Clash.

ICC Chairman Jay Shah Reveals WPL 2025 Viewership Accolades

As the second leg of #WPL2025 begins in Bengaluru, I am proud to learn that the Opening match of the tournament was watched by more than 3 Crore viewers on TV, making it the most watched league stage match ever. TV ratings surged 150% on @StarSportsIndia, and digital viewership… — Jay Shah (@JayShah) February 21, 2025

