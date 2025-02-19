The Women's Premier League (WPL) achieved a significant milestone on Wednesday. The UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2025 at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara became the 50th match of the Women's Premier League. The milestone is a very huge achievement in Indian women's cricket. Since the inaugural edition in 2023, the WPL has given countless memorable and thrilling matches. The WPL has also provided a crucial platform to the rising women's cricketers across India. WPL 2025 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: Mumbai Indians Move to Second Place After Recording First Win, RCB Remain on Top.

Women's Premier League Achieves 50-Match Milestone

Celebrating the 5⃣0⃣th match of #TATAWPL tonight 🥳 Which has been your best memory from the league so far? 🤔👇 pic.twitter.com/W2JX5u6jYn — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) February 19, 2025

