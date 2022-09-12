Australian all-rounder Tahlia McGrath clinched the ICC Women's Player of the Month for August 2022 award. She beat the other two nominees- Beth Mooney and India's Jemimah Rodrigues to claim the honour. Tahlia played a great role in Australia's gold medal winning journey in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games. She finished the CWG 2022 campaign as the joined second-highest wicket-taker with eight scalps.

Check the ICC's Tweet:

A Commonwealth Games gold medallist wins the ICC Women’s Player of the Month for August 2022 🌟 Details 👇 — ICC (@ICC) September 12, 2022

