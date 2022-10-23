Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh reacted after Ravi Ashwin dropped the catch of Shan Masood during the match against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup. Yuvraj said that that one catch has changed the momentum of the game in favour of Pakistan. He also said that “catches win matches.”

See Yuvraj Singh's Twitter post:

I guess the drop catch by r Ashwin ! Has changed the momentum of the game in favour of Pakistan ! Catches win matches !! Hopefully india can pull it back !!’ Come on lads 🤛 #PakVsInd — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) October 23, 2022

