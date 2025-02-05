Desert Vipers will lock horns with Dubai Capitals in Qualifier 1 the International T20 League 2025. This fixture is scheduled to be played at the Dubai International Stadium from 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on February 5. The winner of the game will get a direct berth in the ILT20 2025 finale. Zee Network is the official broadcast partner for ILT20 2025 in India and will provide live telecast viewing options on Zee and &Pictures TV channels. For live streaming viewing options, fans can switch to Zee Network's OTT platform, ZEE 5, and find the Desert Vipers vs Dubai Capitals International T20 League Cricket match online. ILT20 2025 live streaming viewing option can also be found on the FanCode app and website in India. ILT20 2025: Qais Ahmad, Gulbadin Naib Lead Dubai Capitals to Dominant Win Over Desert Vipers

Desert Vipers vs Dubai Capitals Live:

QUALIFIER 1️⃣ We're in for a crackerjack of a game! 😲 The #DPWorldILT20 Playoffs are finally upon us and the Desert Vipers & Dubai Capitals will look to cash in and book a berth in the Final with a win tonight! ⚡ Who will be the first side to return to Dubai on Feb 09?#DVvDC… pic.twitter.com/dx3bcu3wNa — International League T20 (@ILT20Official) February 5, 2025

