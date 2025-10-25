Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma showed why they were such special players in what could have possibly been their final appearance in Australia as they put on stellar batting performances to help India gain a consolation win in the IND vs AUS 3rd ODI 2025 on Saturday, October 25. Batting under the lights at the Sydney Cricket Ground, 'Ro-Ko' put up a stellar unbeaten 168-run partnership that saw India chase down Australia's target of 237 with ease. Rohit Sharma struck his 33rd ODI century while Virat Kohli returned to form with an unbeaten 74 after back-to-back ducks and they won hearts all over with their show in Sydney. Earlier, Harshit Rana had taken four wickets, which helped India bowl out Australia for just 236 in 46.4 overs. India won the IND vs AUS Sydney ODI, but Australia claimed a 2-1 series win. When is Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's Next Match in International Cricket? Check Date and Time in IST When Ro-Ko Will Be Back in Action.

India vs Australia Video Highlights, 3rd ODI 2025

