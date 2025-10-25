When will Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma be back in action for Team India? This might be the question popping up in the minds of cricket fans after the IND vs AUS 3rd ODI 2025 came to an end. Under the lights at the Sydney Cricket Ground, the stalwarts showed just why they were considered absolute greats in ODI cricket with a stellar 168-run partnership that took the India National Cricket Team home against the Australia National Cricket Team in the final match of the series. Rohit Sharma dazzled with a 33rd ODI century (121*) while Virat Kohli struck an unbeaten 74, a knock which saw him scale up the ladder to become the second-highest run-scorer in ODI cricket, surpassing the legendary Kumar Sangakkara. Virat Kohli now stands just behind the Master Blaster in the list of most runs in ODIs. Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Deliver Batting Masterclass As India Clinch Emphatic Nine-Wicket Win Over Australia in Sydney.

Well, the IND vs AUS 2025 ODI series is now done and dusted with Australia winning the series 2-1. And the action will now move to the IND vs AUS 2025 T20I series which starts on October 29. After India's white-ball tour of Australia is over, the Men in Blue will head back home to host South Africa in all three formats, starting with a two-match Test series against the reigning world Test champions that gets underway on November 14 in Kolkata. It will be followed by the IND vs SA 2025 ODI series that starts on November 39. Virat Kohli Picks Up Indian Flag, Hands It to Fan While Walking Back to Dressing Room After IND vs AUS 3rd ODI 2025 (Watch Video).

IND vs SA 2025 ODI Series Schedule

Match Date Time Venue IND vs SA 1st ODI November 30 1:30 PM JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi IND vs SA 2nd ODI December 3 1:30 PM Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur IND vs SA 3rd ODI December 6 1:30 PM Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam

With Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli both showing good form in the IND vs AUS 3rd ODI 2025, fans will look forward to seeing them in action and amongst the runs in the India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team 2025 ODI series. The IND vs SA 1st ODI 2025 will be played in Ranchi on November 30 and the next two ODIs, on December 3 and December 6, will be played in Raipur and Vizag, respectively.

