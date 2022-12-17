India at a position of handshaking distance from a win after end of day's play on Day 4 of 1st Test vs Bangladesh at Chattogram. Starting from 42/0, Bangladesh continued steadily as Najmul Hossain Shanto (67) and Zakir Hasan (100) stitched a big partnership losing no wickets in the first session. Zakir Hasan scored a century on debut. After lunch, Shanto was the first one to fall and then India chipped in wickets regularly. Specifically, Bangladesh batters had no answer to Axar Patel's (3/50) undercutters. Bangladesh ended day on 272/6 with Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz at crease. India still needs 4 wickets on the final day of the Test match. IND vs BAN 1st Test 2022 Day 4: Zakir Hasan Becomes 4th Bangladeshi Player to Score a Century in Test Debut.

IND vs BAN 1st Test 2022 Day 4 Stumps

Stumps on Day 4⃣ of the first #BANvIND Test!#TeamIndia need four more wickets on the final day👌👌 Bangladesh 272-6 at the end of day's play. Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/GUHODOYOh9 pic.twitter.com/wePAqvR70y — BCCI (@BCCI) December 17, 2022

