Debutant Zakir Hasan scored a fantastic century against India in the second innings of the IND vs BAN test at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. Zakir becomes only the fourth Bangladeshi batter after Aminul Islam, Mohd Ashraful and Abul Hasan to do so. However soon after his century, he was removed by Ravi Ashwin. With Zakir gone, Shakib Al Hasan is currently at the crease with Mushfiqur Rahim. And Bangladesh's most experienced duo will try to make it tougher for India. India vs Bangladesh 1st Test 2022 Day 4 Live Streaming Online on SonyLIV: Get Free Live Telecast of IND vs BAN Cricket Match on TV With Time in IST.

Zakir Hasan Scores Debut Test Hundred

A moment to remember for Zakir Hasan 🤩 He gets a 💯 on his Test debut!#BANvIND | #WTC23 | 📝 https://t.co/ym1utFHoek pic.twitter.com/XE1K2F0q86 — ICC (@ICC) December 17, 2022

